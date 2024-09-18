DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Javier Rodriguez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85.

On Monday, August 26th, Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in DaVita by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

