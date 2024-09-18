DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. 40,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $117.83.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.