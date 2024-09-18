DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 660,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,689,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.