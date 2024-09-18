DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

