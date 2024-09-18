DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 45,102 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

