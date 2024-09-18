DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

