Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 40.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 1,050,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $559.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

