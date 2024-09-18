Denali Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $174,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

LADR opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Insider Activity at Ladder Capital

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

