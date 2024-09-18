Denali Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $761,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MET stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.