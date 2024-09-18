Denali Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $761,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.