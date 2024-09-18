Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $404.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

