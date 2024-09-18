Denali Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.