dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,473,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.5 days.
dentalcorp Price Performance
DNTCF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.92.
dentalcorp Company Profile
