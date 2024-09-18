dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,473,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.5 days.

DNTCF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

