DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 191,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DHT has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in DHT by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 2,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

