Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.49

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 16479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

