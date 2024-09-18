Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.30

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,084,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,809,000 after buying an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 758,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,841 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 417,498 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.