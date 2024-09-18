Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,117 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $94,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,074 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,705,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,058,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

