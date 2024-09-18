Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

