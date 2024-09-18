Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $1,101,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

