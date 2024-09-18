Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,898,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 146,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.