Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

