DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $125.70. 832,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

