Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Dyadic International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.74. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 428.86% and a negative return on equity of 145.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

