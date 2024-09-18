E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

