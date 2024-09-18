E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 119.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $1,130,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $1,130,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,808.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock worth $37,671,474 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

