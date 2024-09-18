E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,719 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $631.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

