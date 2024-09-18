Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

