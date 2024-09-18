Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

ETG stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

