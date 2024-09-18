Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.55.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.