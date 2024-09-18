Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW)

