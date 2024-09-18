eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CFO Stephen J. Priest Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

