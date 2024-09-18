Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.82

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ECK opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,811.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.96. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

