Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.82

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Eckoh Price Performance
Shares of ECK opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,811.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.96. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68).
About Eckoh
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eckoh
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Boeing’s Setback Could Be Investors’ Big Opportunity: Here’s Why
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.