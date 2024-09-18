Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 6,490 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 661.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $605.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.83 and its 200 day moving average is $546.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $607.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

