Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

