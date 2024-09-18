Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 125 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.58.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $551.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

