Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 379 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $67,665,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.