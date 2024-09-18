Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 252,156 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.96% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $45,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 320,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,440,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

