Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,634,000 after acquiring an additional 51,957 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen stock opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

