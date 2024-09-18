Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 722,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $368.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

