Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,699,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDVMF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.