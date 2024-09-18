Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
