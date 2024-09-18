Entain (LON:ENT) Given New GBX 1,030 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).

Entain Stock Up 0.0 %

Entain Increases Dividend

Entain stock opened at GBX 740.18 ($9.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,156.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,119 ($14.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 707.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,968.75%.

Insider Transactions at Entain

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler bought 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,254,863.14). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

