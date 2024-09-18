Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.61 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.53 or 0.00029473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $97.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,417.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.00518735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00105362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00288540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00076239 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,789,040 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

