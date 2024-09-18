Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EVEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of EVEX stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. EVE has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
