Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Charles Baker Sells 20,000 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eventbrite Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

