Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells C$270,940.49 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,358.26.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,688.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,582.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,541.12. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$1,070.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,699.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
