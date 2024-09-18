FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $297.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.20 and its 200-day moving average is $274.45. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

