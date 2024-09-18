Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $221.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00039250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

