Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

