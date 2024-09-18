Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $303.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $309.97.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

