Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.93.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.