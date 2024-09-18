Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,579,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.